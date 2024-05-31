Mumbai Rains: Monsoon Expected in City by June 2nd Week, IMD Forecasts Heatwave Easing

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has forecasted cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle for Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius. However, with relative humidity around 72%, outdoor conditions may feel uncomfortable. Temperatures will fluctuate between 29 and 36 degrees Celsius, accompanied by haze and wind speeds up to 11 km/h.

As per the forecast, the following 48 hours are expected to have overcast skies with temperatures varying between 28 and 36 degrees Celsius.

The city is experiencing intense heat while the IMD has officially announced the beginning of the southwest monsoon in Kerala, suggesting that it will likely progress into Karnataka soon. However, the exact arrival date of the monsoon in Mumbai remains uncertain due to potential weather fluctuations, as highlighted by a meteorologist.

Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD Mumbai, explained that the current uncomfortable weather conditions are a result of a weather pattern where westerly winds prevail at lower levels while easterly winds dominate at mid and upper levels. Despite not having extremely high temperatures, the increased humidity levels are causing discomfort, leading to a significantly higher heat index.

Although the scheduled onset date for the monsoon in Mumbai is June 11, last year's monsoon was delayed by nearly two weeks due to various weather events, including Cyclone Biparjoy.