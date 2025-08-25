Mumbai Rains: Monsoon Showers Return to City Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for These Dates

Mumbaikars woke up with cloudy skies and heavy showers on Monday morning, August 25. Several major roads, including highways witness waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for city and its neighboring districts, including Thane and Palghar ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The weather department predicted heavy rainfall in isolated areas on August 26 (Tuesday) and August 27 (Wednesday). The weather conditions will be rough until Thursday morning (August 28).

Visuals From Sion's Gandhi Market

#WATCH | Mumbai: Rain causing waterlogging in Sion's Gandhi Market area pic.twitter.com/pFJRXiWWp0 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

Waterlogging on Eastern Express Highway

#WATCH | Mumbai: Rain lashes several parts of the city, causing waterlogging



(Visuals from Eastern Express Highway) pic.twitter.com/bdQD8A7q7X — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

As per visuals shared by the news agency ANI, waterlogging was reported in the Gandhi Market area in Sion on Monday morning. Waterlogging was also reported on Eastern Express Highway due to heavy downpours.

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 1.9 mm of rain on weekend mornings (August 23 and 24), while the Colaba coastal observatory reported 0.7 mm.

Earlier in the week, the city experienced a cloudburst-like situation when over 900 mm of rain was recorded in four days between August 16 and 19, according to the Indian Express. The weather bureau recorded another surge in rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, which could wash out aagman (welcoming celebration).

In its latest forecast, IMD placed Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar under yellow alert on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, the nearby districts of the Konkan region, like Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, have also been placed under a yellow alert for the next four days between Monday (August 25) and Thursday (August 28).

Weather experts have stated that the increase in rainfall is due to a fresh low-pressure area that is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal by Monday.

High Tide Forecast

Arabian Sea to experience high tide today afternoon at 1:17 pm with waves of 4.44 meters expected. Later in the evening, a low tide will occur at 7:22 pm with 0.89 meters. On Tuesday, high tide measured 4.14 meters at 1.33 am, followed by a low tide at 7:09 am with a level of 1.07 meters. Residents and fishermen are being urged to take necessary precautions, avoid venturing near the shoreline during high tides