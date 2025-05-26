Mumbai Rains: Newly Inaugurated Worli Metro Station on Aqua Line 3 Flooded Days After Inauguration (Watch Video)

In a worrying development early Monday morning, the newly inaugurated Acharya Atre Chowk underground metro station on Mumbai’s Aqua Line 3 was found submerged due to incessant overnight rainfall. The station, which began operations on May 10, 2025, serves as a vital connector between Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Worli—two of Mumbai’s busiest commercial hubs. Civic officials and metro engineers were swiftly deployed to the site to assess the situation and initiate dewatering operations. Pumps were activated to remove accumulated water, while temporary barriers were erected to stem further ingress. The cause of the flooding suggest inadequate drainage and the severity of the rainfall played key roles.

Monsoon Rains Disrupt Mumbai

The downpour, part of the advancing southwest monsoon, led to widespread waterlogging across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded Mumbai’s weather status from a ‘yellow’ to an ‘orange’ alert early Monday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph. The alert remains in effect for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts until 8:30 AM on Tuesday, May 27. Daybreak saw the city reeling under the impact of relentless rain. Several key roads and low-lying areas were flooded, making morning commutes especially difficult. Visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) showed dramatic lightning strikes lighting up a rain-drenched skyline, as early risers navigated the water-logged streets armed with umbrellas and raincoats.

Transport Chaos as Rail Lines Suffer

The city’s transport infrastructure bore the brunt of the weather. Central Railway services were hit particularly hard, with many local trains delayed or canceled due to submerged tracks. While emergency crews from both the Central Railway and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are working to restore normalcy, delays remain inevitable. Commuters are advised to check train schedules and plan travel accordingly. Significant waterlogging was reported from Masjid, Byculla, Andheri, Churchgate, and several other busy junctions, further slowing vehicular movement. Vehicles were seen crawling through knee-deep water, and traffic snarls were reported in multiple areas.

Authorities on High Alert

With the IMD forecasting continued rainfall and potential thunderstorms, emergency response teams have been placed on high alert. The BMC has appealed to citizens to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary and to avoid waterlogged areas. Efforts are underway to ensure that flooding is brought under control at critical transit points, including newly operational metro stations.