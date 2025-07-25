Mumbai Rains: Police Urge Citizens to Remain Indoors, IMD Issues Orange Alert Until Sunday Morning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday issued an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai, with the city likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Sunday morning. Now the Mumbai Police has advised residents to stay indoors and avoid coastal areas visit. “Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and nearby districts, citizens are advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, avoid coastal areas, and drive cautiously,” the Mumbai Police wrote on a post on X.“Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, please dial 100,” it added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, warning of more intense showers ahead. Palghar has been placed under a yellow alert, indicating moderate weather activity, yet care is still to be exercised. A red alert implies a "take action" warning, while orange and yellow alerts suggest "be prepared to take action" and "be aware" warnings, respectively. An orange alert signifies "be prepared," while a yellow alert means "be aware. In the past 24 hours, Mumbai has reported two house collapses in the island city division, along with at least 11 tree fall incidents, six in the western suburbs, three in the island city, and two in the eastern suburbs. Additionally, 10 short circuit cases were recorded between Thursday and Friday morning, with five in the island city and four in the eastern suburbs. Civic officials confirmed that no injuries have been reported in any of the incidents."

Amid heavy downpour, the movement of local trains remains affected due to delays, railway officials said on Friday. However, rail traffic remains operational on all lines, including the Western and Harbour lines. According to Central Railway (CR), local train services on the Central Line, part of the Mumbai suburban railway system, were delayed due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The main line local trains were delayed by 10 to 12 minutes, and Harbour Line locals remain delayed by seven to eight minutes. Trains are running at a slow speed due to precaution and low visibility.