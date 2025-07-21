Mumbai Rains: Roads Waterlogged as Officegoers Struggle in the Early Morning; Andheri Worst Affected (Watch Video)

Mumbai is witnessing heavy rain, with several roads being waterlogged. The Andheri subway has also been closed due to severe waterlogging. Traffic has been diverted via the Gokhale Bridge and Thackeray Bridge. Vehicluar movement was affected as office goers struggled to reach their workplace. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Raigad today. A 'yellow' alert for heavy rain has also been issued in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Intermittent heavy rains are likely to continue in Mumbai and Konkan for the next 24 hours, the weather office said.

#WATCH | Heavy downpour in Mumbai affects commuters as they wade through waterlogged streets in the Andheri area of the city pic.twitter.com/QiwtqI9aK3 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2025

IMD, in its advisory, has advised the people of Mumbai and nearby areas not to go near the seashore and to avoid travel unless necessary, as the city is witnessing a high tide rising to 3.88 metres since 9:19 am. The next high tide will be at 8:31 pm - rising to 3.42 metres. Meanwhile, as Mumbai battles the rains, several Indian states have recorded normal monsoon rainfall this season, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and northeastern regions like Tripura and Nagaland. Southern and western areas, such as Goa, Maharashtra, and Kerala, have also seen precipitation within expected ranges, according to IMD data, as cited by ABP Live. With the worsening weather conditions in Mumbai, airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet have issued an advisory for its passengers. Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall since the early onset of monsoon last month. According to the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 19, the combined water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai reached 81.86 per cent of their total capacity.