Mumbai Rains: School Bus Stuck in Waterlogging in Matunga, Police Rescued (Watch Video)

Heavy rains in the city on Monday forced authorities to declare a half-day for all schools. However, an incident near Matunga Police Station created panic when a Don Bosco school bus got stuck in severe waterlogging.

The bus was carrying six children, two female staff members, and the driver, who remained trapped inside for nearly an hour. Alert local citizens quickly informed DCP Zone IV, Ragasudha R, about the situation.

Watch School Bus Stuck in Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rinfall in Mumbai

Also Read | School Holiday in Mumbai Today: BMC Declares Closure of Schools and Colleges as City Under Red Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall.

Responding swiftly, Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Pawar along with his team from Matunga Police Station rushed to the spot. Within just two minutes of their arrival, all passengers were safely rescued and brought to the police station.

The children were comforted and given biscuits by the police personnel. Locals praised the timely action of the police, which averted a potential crisis.