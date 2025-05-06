Mumbai Rains: Sudden Showers, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Bring Relief From Heat; IMD Issues Alerts — Check Latest Weather Update

Mumbai, Maharashtra (May 6, 2025): Mumbai experienced a sudden spell of rain, thunderstorm and gusty winds on Tuesday night, providing much-needed relief from weeks of hot and humid weather. The sudden rainfall brought temporary relief across parts of the city, including Kandivali, Borivali, and Dahisar. Residents took to social media to share pictures and videos of the downpour and strong winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 9:35 p.m., forecasting thunderstorms with lightning, moderate rain and gusty winds reaching 50 to 60 kmph in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Palghar and Nashik. The advisory remained in effect for the next three to four hours. The IMD also advised residents to take precautions while stepping out.

Earlier in the afternoon, the IMD had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and parts of Maharashtra. It predicted thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places.Thane and Palghar districts also witnessed similar weather conditions. Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued for Nashik, with predictions of thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail at isolated spots. Other districts including Raigad, Pune, Jalgaon, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Beed, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur and Amravati were also likely to experience similar weather conditions. Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded were among other areas placed under weather watch due to potential thunderstorms.