Mumbai Rains: Thunderstorm With Lightning and Intense Rainfall Likely in City Over Next 3–4 Hours

The Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD in Mumbai have issued a nowcast warning on Monday, May 26 at 7 am, predicting thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rainfall with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places of Mumbai and suburbs during the next 3-4 hours.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a warning for heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in several districts of Maharashtra and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The weather bureau has sounded an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and several other districts.

WEATHER INFO- Nowcast warning issued at 0700 Hrs IST dated 26-05-2025 : Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours. pic.twitter.com/wnbR1rovBc — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) May 26, 2025

A rainy week is ahead in the city. A yellow alert will remain in place for both Mumbai and Thane, warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated spots. An orange alert has been issued for Raigad on May 26, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Mumbai saw its earliest monsoon ever, with IMD on Sunday stating that conditions are favourable for its onset in the next three days. The record for the earliest monsoon is May 29, logged in 1956, 1962, and 1971. The southwest monsoon reached the Devgad district in the Konkan region of Maharashtra on May 25. The monsoon reached 10 days earlier than its normal every-year routine date of June 5 for Maharashtra and Goa.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of westcentral & eastcentral Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) May 25, 2025

IMD officials told The Times of India newspaper that the earliest monsoon in Maharashtra since 1990, when it arrived on May 20, was on the way. Heavy rainfall continued in the city over the weekend, with IMD Colaba observatory recording 35 mm of rain and Santacruz weather centre reporting 26.8 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday.

Depression over Madhya Maharashtra is bringing rain to the state, which weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and was located over south Madhya Maharashtra and nearby parts of Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka as of 8.30 am on May 25, said IMD. It is expected to move slowly eastward over the next 24 hours and weaken further.