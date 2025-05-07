Mumbai Rains: Thunderstorm With Unseasonal Rainfall Brings Relief From Scorching Heat

Mumbai witnessed unseasonal rainfall on Tuesday morning, May 7, bringing much-needed relief to citizens. The city and its surrounding areas also experienced lightning and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next 24 hours for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts of Maharashtra, predicting thunderstorms and heavy rains. In the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am today, the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 3 mm & 1.8 mm of rain.

An amazing morning in #Mumbai

Heavy rains with winds and thunderstorm. @SkymetWeather

And thunderstorm by @adgpi at the border ! #IndianArmypic.twitter.com/D7kNdUp4p3 — Milann Desai (@Milan_reports) May 7, 2025

Dark clouds and light showers covered the city. Overcast conditions are predicted, with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and evening. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Temperatures are likely to drop, with a maximum of around 31 degrees Celsius and lows near 28 degrees Celsius.

Thane is most likely to receive rain with thunderstorms, accompanied by wind speeds between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour. Temperatures in Thane are expected to range between 34 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius this afternoon.