Mumbai Rains: Traffic Jams Due to Waterlogging at Several Places; Heavy Rain Alert for Next 36 Hours

Mumbai woke up with heavy downfall and cloudy skies on Wednesday morning, July 23. Several major roads were flooded under rain waters, including Andheri subway, Pathanwadi underpass bridge and Kurla LBS Marg. Due to waterlogging at major junctions, traffic jams were also reported during the peak hours ,which frustrated office goers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Wednesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the city and suburbs. The weather department has sounded an orange alert, expecting downpours that could cross 150 mm over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Andheri Subway Shut for Vehicular Traffic

Due to 1-1.5 ft water logging, the Andheri Subway is closed for vehicular movement. Traffic is diverted via the Gokhale Bridge & Thackeray Bridge.#MTPTrafficUpdates#MonsoonUpdatespic.twitter.com/85K2EepXdG — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 23, 2025

Mumbai Traffic Police shut the Andheri East and West subway, which is known as the Milan subway, for vehicular traffic. The police on their official X handle informed that the subway had been shut down for precautionary measures as 1-1.5 ft of water had flooded under it. Traffic is diverted via the Gokhale Bridge & Thackeray Bridge.