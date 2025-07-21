Mumbai Rains: Traffic Jams Reported on Western Express Highway, Andheri as Waterlogging Hits Several Areas; Avoid These Routes

Nonstop heavy downpours in Mumbai and its suburbs led to waterlogging at several low-lying areas during peak hours on Monday morning, July 21. This affected commuters and office goers as traffic jams were reported at major routes, including on Western Express Highway, which witnessed a long queue of vehicles stranded for hours.

Mumbaikar woke up today with a downpour and cloudy skies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already warned of heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours. The weather department also indicated heavy rain until July 26, while partly cloudy skies with high wind and thunderstorms are expected on July 22.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Following incessant rains, the Andheri subway has been closed due to severe waterlogging pic.twitter.com/gpQmHBQM37 — IANS (@ians_india) July 21, 2025

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall With Strong Winds for Next 48 Hours Likely in City.

IMD in its 10.15 am nowcast warning issued an orange alert for Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri on Monday. Expecting Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places.

Avoid These Routes

The Andheri subway has been temporarily closed for vehicular movement as waterlogging has been reported. Mumbai Police barred vehicles and people from entering the subway by installing barricades, which connects Andheri east and west. One can take the Gokhale Bridge and Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover, which connects JVLR (Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road) east and west.

Result of heavy rains in Mumbai. All major roads are jam packed Western Express* Highway too.

Rains also expected in evening hours, will update soon #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/cLErvQmjiS — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 21, 2025

Vehicular traffic also affected the major Western Express Highway due to potholes and waterlogging at several places. According to the News18 report, water was filled under the Ramnagar Subway and also on the Kurla SCLR Bridge. Due to waterlogging, vehicular movement also slowed down at Centaur Bridge (Vakola) and SRPF Gate (Jogeshwari).