Mumbai Rains: Trains on Central and Western Lines Are Running Behind Schedule; Check Details

Mumbai was hit with rain on Thursday morning, August 7. The Mumbai local train services were affected. The trains on the Central line are running 15 minutes late. The trains on the Harbour and Western lines are running 10 minutes late. The rains have affected only the railway lines, and no traffic congestion has been reported in the city due to the rains. After more than 10 days of dry weather across Mumbai and much of Maharashtra, rain has finally made a comeback. On Thursday morning, Mumbai witnessed showers starting at dawn. Areas like Bandra, Andheri, Goregaon, and Borivali experienced rainfall, while light showers were also reported in Dadar and Hindmata.

Local trains are running 10 minutes behind the scheduled on Western line. More crowd than usual at Malad station.#MumbaiLocal#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/A8LbptPsK5 — LMS ✏️ (@Lalmohmmad) August 7, 2025

Over the next five days, several districts in the state are expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunder. Some areas may witness moderate to heavy rain within the next three days. In Mumbai and Thane, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain with thunder over the next 24 hours. Rain is also expected in Marathwada, which comes as a relief for farmers. The region has been facing a prolonged dry spell, leading to withering crops and concerns of significant agricultural losses. However, the forecast now suggests good rainfall with thunder in the coming days.

Meanwhile, light rain is expected in parts of Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane, and surrounding areas, in the next 2 to 3 hours. Scattered light rain is also likely in parts of South Central Maharashtra, areas near Marathwada, and Eastern Vidarbha over the next 3 to 4 hours.