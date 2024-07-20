Mumbai Rains: Tulsi Lake in Sanjay Gandhi National Park Overflows Due to Continuous Downpour (Watch Video)

Heavy rainfall since early this morning has severely impacted daily life across Mumbai. The Andheri subway has been closed due to significant waterlogging caused by the intense downpour. Additionally, Tulsi Lake within Sanjay Gandhi National Park has begun overflowing as a result of the continuous rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs, with the potential for very heavy rain in isolated areas.

Thane has seen heavy rainfall, with 104.10 mm recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). This brings the total rainfall since June 1 to 1,528.41 mm, surpassing last year's total of 1,501.99 mm for the same period.

