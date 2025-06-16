Mumbai Rains: Two Women Injured as Part of Under-Construction Building Collapses Amid Heavy Rainfall

Mumbai: Two women were injured after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Jogeshwari East on Monday afternoon amid continuous heavy rains lashing the city. The incident occurred near Shiv Sena branch, Ismail Yusuf College, Natwar Nagar, Road No. 01, around 12:47 PM.

The injured, identified as Arleen Paul (59) and Sugandha Kadam (63), were rushed to HBT Trauma Care Hospital. While Kadam was treated and discharged, Paul remains in critical condition and is admitted to the ICU.

The incident was among several rain-related disruptions reported across Mumbai, including tree falls, short circuits, and structural damage. A total of eight complaints of house or wall collapses were received — four from the city, two each from the eastern and western suburbs.

Colaba Observatory has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, with the sky remaining mostly cloudy. Between 8 AM and 6 PM on June 16, the city recorded significant rainfall: 50.2 mm in the island city, 70.15 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 75 mm in the western suburbs. The highest local reading was 93 mm at Nariyalwadi.

Additionally, 36 complaints were received regarding fallen trees and branches, with the western suburbs accounting for the highest number (22). One person, 48-year-old Jay Basu, was injured in a tree fall incident near Andheri-Kurla Road and was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital; his condition is reported to be stable.

Despite the rains, railway and road transport services across Mumbai remained largely unaffected as of Monday morning.