Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal Showers Bring Relief from Heatwave, Early Monsoon Expected

Sudden unseasonal rain showers has brought relief to heatwave across the world. Mumbai and Maharashtra also saw significant rainfall and it will be increasing in coming days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that increased rainfall activity indicates favorable conditions for the monsoon's advancement, leading to an early onset in Mumbai and Maharashtra. IMD Mumbai Director Shubhangi Bhute stated that Mumbai is expected to experience an early monsoon arrival, ahead of its official date of June 11. The monsoon is anticipated to reach Kerala around May 27, with Maharashtra following in the first week of June.

On Sunday, Santacruz observatory in Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2°C and a minimum of 26.6°C, accompanied by cloudy skies and humid conditions. The forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai and its suburbs predicts generally cloudy skies with a possibility of thundershowers and temperatures ranging from 33°C to 27°C.Furthermore, the IMD has issued a warning for widespread rainfall across Maharashtra from May 19 to 25, with Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. The Konkan region includes Mumbai and its metropolitan areas.

Yellow and Orange alerts are in effect this week for rainfall and thunderstorms across the state. Mumbai and MMR regions remain under a Yellow Alert for the next five days (as of May 18), forecasting rainfall with lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea.The IMD's May 18 press release regarding increased rainfall activity this week also warns of localized flooding, waterlogging in low-lying and urban areas, potential flash floods, and possible collapse of weak trees. Residents are advised to follow traffic advisories. According to IMD data, Colaba has recorded 85.2 mm of rainfall and Santacruz 45.6 mm so far this year, exceeding the city's average pre-monsoon rainfall. Mumbai's