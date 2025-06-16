Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Showers Today; Local and Metro Services Hit by Rain Disruption (Watch)

After heavy early morning showers soaked much of the city, Mumbai woke up to a flooded Monday, June 16. An orange alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for today, warning of heavy rainfall in sections of the western suburbs and South Mumbai. The city is prepared for potential inconveniences throughout the day as further showers are forecast. IMD predicts that Mumbai will witness moderate rain on June 17, June 18, and June 20. For June 19, it issued a yellow alert indicating heavy rainfall.

According to officials, Mumbai was hit by unrelenting rains Monday morning, which flooded low-lying regions and caused traffic jams on the roads, suburban trains, and metro rail services. The Central and Western Railway's suburban train services were also experiencing delays. During the morning rush hour, some customers complained that the Central Railway services were 20 to 30 minutes late.

A plastic sheet that fell on overhead wires at Azad Nagar station in the afternoon momentarily interrupted the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line's metro service. "The services are running normally now. Due to heavy winds, a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site flew onto the overhead electrical line near the Azad Nagar Metro station, disrupting train services," Mumbai Metro One informed on X.

The traffic movement on the roads was also disrupted due to heavy rains in Mumbai. The Andheri Subway has been closed due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Mumbai Police are present at the site to manage the situation and ensure public safety.

The rain started at around 2 a.m. and lasted continuously until around 5 a.m., according to IMD statistics. The Fort area received the most rainfall, with 74 mm. Other areas affected by the rain were Matunga (56 mm), Lower Parel (58 mm), Haji Ali (57 mm), Malabar Hill (60 mm), and Bandra (62 mm). Dadar received 41 mm of rain, while Santacruz and Grant Road received 47 mm. Localities that have been less affected are Worli (26 mm), Borivali (28 mm), Mumbai Central (30 mm), and Andheri (33 mm). Numerous parts of the city experienced waterlogging as a result of the regular showers reported in areas like Versova (23 mm), Dindoshi (22 mm), and BKC (25 mm).

To handle extra water in areas that flood frequently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put disaster response teams on standby and set up pumping stations. Mumbai residents have been advised by authorities to carefully arrange their commutes and stay away from flooded areas.

This might be the first of many severe spells that Mumbai may encounter in the upcoming weeks as the monsoon officially begins. People are urged to take safety precautions and pay attention to real-time information from the Maharashtra Disaster Management Authority, BMC, and IMD.