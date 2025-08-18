Mumbai Rains: Wall Collapses on Shanties in Chembur Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video)

A wall constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) collapsed amid heavy rainfall, damaging seven shanties in Mumbai's eastern suburbs amid heavy rainfall lashed city and suburbs. However, there were no reports of injuries in the incident that took place in the New Ashok Nagar locality of Chembur on Sunday evening, August 17. The MMRDA had constructed the protection wall around a slum.

Wall Collapse in Mumbai

The official said that the wall collapsed due to incessant rainfall, damaging seven huts. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Efforts are underway to clear the debris, the official added.

The MMRDA-constructed wall gave way due to heavy rainfall. Residents in the area noticed cracks and falling debris and rushed out of their homes in time, averting what could have been a major tragedy. Fortunately, people managed to get out quickly, otherwise the collapse could have caused casualties, an official confirmed.

After receiving the information, Mumbai Fire Brigade and BMC reached the site. The wall debris was cleared and rescue operations were carried out to ensure no one was trapped under neat the collapse wall. The BMC then arranged temporary shelter for the affected families at Marvali Church in Chembur, where basic facilities have been provided.

Anushakti Nagar MLA Sana Malik Shaikh visited the site with her team to oversee relief measures. She instructed immediate arrangements for temporary rehabilitation and assured the affected residents that assistance would continue until they could safely return to their homes.

“In New Ashok Nagar, a retaining wall collapsed, leading to damage to unoccupied homes and minor impact on others below. Thankfully, there was no loss of life. Instructions have been given to urgently provide shelter and basic facilities for the affected families,” Shaikh posted on X, sharing images from the site.