Mumbai Rains: Water Levels In Lakes Increase by 35.11% Following Heavy Showers

In the last two days, Mumbai's water stocks have increased by 10 percent due to incessant rainfall since last week, pushing the water stocks ahead of the previous year's levels. Currently, the water stocks in the seven lakes that supply water to the city stand at 35.11 percent. On the morning of July 13, the water stock was recorded at 361,826 million liters, or 25 percent of capacity, and reached 508,108 million liters, or 35.11 percent, on July 15.

In the last week of May, the water levels in all seven lakes supplying water to the city collectively dipped below 10 percent, prompting the civic body to impose a 5 percent water cut initially, which was later increased to 10 percent. Currently, the city is drawing on reserved water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna to meet demand. After scant rainfall in June, the first fortnight of July saw water stocks rise from 5.91 percent to 35.11 percent.

Last year, during the same period, water stocks stood at 450,965 million liters, or approximately 31.16 percent of total capacity. This year, in June below-average rainfall in the lakes' catchment areas was a major concern for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The useful water content in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa is zero, with water being withdrawn from reserved stocks. The city currently receives 3,850 million liters per day (MLD) from the seven lakes, while the actual demand is around 4,500 MLD.

Water stocks:

2024: 508108 ML or 35.11% of total capacity

2023: 450965 ML or 31.16 % of total capacity

Total Rainfall in the catchment area of Lakes:

Upper Vaitarna: 696 mm

Modak Sagar: 1060 mm

Tansa: 1143 mm

Middle Vaitarna:1051 mm

Bhatsa: 1238 mm

Vehar: 1516mm

Tulsi: 1684 mm