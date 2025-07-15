Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging Reported in Several Areas Due to Heavy Rainfall; School Holiday Declared in Panvel, Raigad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the city on Tuesday, July 15, as heavy rains with gusty winds battered Mumbai and its suburbs. Waterlogging was reported in several areas of the city and surrounding districts, including Navi Mumbai and Thane. The weather department issued a red alert for Raigad and a yellow alert for Palghar as heavy to very heavy rainfall struck the district.

In view of the heavy rain across Mumbai city and suburbs, citizens are requested to avoid visiting coastal and low-lying areas.



Our officials and staff are alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. Dial 100 / 112 / 103 in case of any emergency.#MumbaiRainAlert#MumbaiPolice4All — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 15, 2025

In view of heavy rains, Mumbai Police also request residents to avoid visiting coastal and low-lying areas. Emergency numbers 100 / 112 / 103 were also issued for Mumbaikars for help and assistance. An orange alert is issued by IMD when rainfall is expected between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

Due to heavy downpour, a holiday has been declared in several districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad and Panvel. Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced a holiday for all government, private, primary and secondary schools within its jurisdiction on Tuesday. The decision has been taken under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and on the recommendation of the District Collector and the District Magistrate's Office, Raigad-Alibag, to ensure the safety of students.

Also Read | Heavy Rains in Mumbai: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Flights Delayed Amid Continuous Downpour.

Waterlogging in Navi Mumbai

"This holiday has been declared in accordance with the early warning issued by IMD and ongoing heavy rainfall in Raigad district. The safety of students and teaching staff is our top priority," said Mangesh Chitale

Raigad District Collector Kishan N. Jawale has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in six talukas. Mangaon, Tala, Roha, Pali, Mahad, and Poladpur, where continuous overnight rainfall and strong winds have caused flooding.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD in a spot on X said, "In some places in the districts of Konkan and in the ghat areas of central Maharashtra, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall."

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Konkan and at isolated places in ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra."