Mumbai Rains Weather Update: Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Likely in City and Suburbs Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for moderate to heavy rain across Mumbai city and suburbs today, July 15. There's a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also updated Mumbaikars about today's forecast. BMC stated that very heavy rains are possible at isolated places in the city and adjoining areas.

Mumbai Weather Forecast for Today

🗓️ १५ जुलै २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात काही ठिकाणी मध्यम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस कोसळेल;तर काही ठिकाणी अती जोरदार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



ओहोटी - दुपारी - १२:१५ वाजता - २.५१ मीटर



🌊 भरती - सायंकाळी -०५:५७ वाजता - ३.३४ मीटर



ओहोटी - (उद्या - दि.१६.०७.२०२४) -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 15, 2024

All the schools and colleges (Anganwadi, pre-primary and primary, secondary, college) of Mahad, Poladpur, and Mangaon talukas of Maharashtra's Raigad district have been declared on holiday today as IMD issued a Red Alert for the district.