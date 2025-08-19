Mumbai Rains: Youth Swept Away in Overflowing Mithi River in Powai Amid Heavy Downpour; Video Surfaces

Mumbai Rain News: Heavy rains over the past few days have left Mumbai submerged. Roads turned into canals and several rail tracks went under water. The Mithi river overflowed on Tuesday, and a youth was swept away in its strong current in Powai. He was later rescued. According to the reports, the incident happened near Filter Pada in Phulenagar. The man slipped while walking along the riverbank and fell into the stream. He clung to an iron railing on the embankment as the water rushed around him.

Residents threw down a rope to help him. He tried to grab it while holding the railing but lost his grip. The river carried him away. According to the reports, a few metres downstream, locals pulled him out and saved his life.

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had warned that the Mithi river was flowing above danger level. Authorities advised citizens to stay away from the riverbed. Officials reportedly said the youth ignored the warning and ventured near the water.

Mumbai is facing severe disruption due to relentless heavy rainfall. Streets have turned into waterways, affecting normal life across the city. Public transport has been heavily impacted, multiple flights have been delayed, and several offices have asked employees to work from home.