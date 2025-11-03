Mumbai Ranks Among the Top Ten Dirtiest Cities of India in Swachh Survekshan 2024-2025 Report

The Swachh Survekshan 2024-2025 report states that Mumbai is among the top ten dirtiest cities in the country. Mumbai was ranked at 33rd position, surpassing Delhi, which was in 31st position. The cities with a population of over one million were rated on the Swachh Survekshan 2024-2025 report. Madurai topped the list and ranked at number 40, followed by Ludhiana (39), Chennai (38), Ranchi (37), Bengaluru (36), Dhanbad (35), and Faridabad (34). Srinagar ranked just above Mumbai at 32, while Delhi stood at 31.

The report stated that Gujarat’s Ahmedabad was the cleanest city and was at first position. The top five cleanest cities were Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Lucknow, Raipur, and Jabalpur. Hyderabad, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, GVMC Vishakhapatnam, and Agra were listed as other cleanest cities of India.

Mumbaikars Posting Garbage Complaints on Social Media:

Social media is abuzz with complaints from Mumbaikars frustrated over civic issues such as garbage piles, pothole-ridden roads, and persistent waterlogging — problems visible even around upscale neighborhoods. Recently, a resident from Malad reported a distressing case of toilet water leaking from a building onto the street, leading to foul odors and unhygienic surroundings.

@Yogeshsagar09@deepaktawde1973 Superb work done by @mybmc n BJP team👌👍 in Babrekar nagar market for providing nice roads. Inme se kon responsible hoga agar reste pe pade pathharo and khaddo se kisika accident hota hai to 🤔.@CMOMaharashtrapic.twitter.com/NJHhDis6hF — Sukesh Shah (@Sukesh_202002) November 2, 2025

In another case, a Bandra local posted images showing large potholes near the turn close to Lilavati Hospital, warning that the deteriorated road poses a significant danger to motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders.

Also Read: Mumbai Road Accident: Woman Dies After Mixer Truck Hits Two-Wheeler in Malad

How Were The Cities Ranked?

In the toolkit issued for Swachh Survekshan 2024-2025, city rankings were evaluated based on a wide range of parameters, including visible cleanliness, solid waste management, sanitation standards, used water treatment, and the mechanisation of desludging services. The assessment encompassed residential and commercial zones, public areas, schools, slums, water bodies, and popular tourist destinations.