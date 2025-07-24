Mumbai: Rash Driving Leads to Serious Bike Accident Near Gorai, FIR Filed

Mumbai is experiencing medium to heavy rainfall from past few days. Due to poor visibility many road accidents have been reported. In recent accident, two delivery boys got critically injured after ramping their bike into each other near Gorai Village. This accident took place on Thursday July 24th around 5:50 in evening.

According to FPJ reports, a motorcycle collision occurred near Gorai jetty involving three individuals. Pranit Koli, 19, of Gorai village, was heading towards the jetty when his motorcycle was struck by another speeding bike carrying Karan Shinde, 21, and Rohit Borade, 18. Accident impact was so strong that all three riders fell of the bikes. Fortunately local presented at the location promptly shifted the injured men to a nearby hospital.

Also Read: Mumbai: Police Arrest Bangladeshi Transgender Person for Illegal Stay and Begging

Police reported that delivery boys Shinde and Borade, who had been partying earlier, were heading towards Gorai village when they crashed. Gorai Police have filed an FIR against Shinde for rash driving based on eyewitness accounts.