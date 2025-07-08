Mumbai: Reconstructed Carnac Bridge Renamed ‘Sindoor’, Inauguration on July 10

Mumbai, Maharashtra (July 8, 2025): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has renamed the newly reconstructed Carnac Bridge in South Mumbai as ‘Sindoor’ in honour of a military operation carried out by India against terror sites in Pakistan, officials said on Tuesday, PTI reported. The bridge will be inaugurated on July 10 by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and other senior leaders are scheduled to attend the inauguration ceremony along with top civic officials.

BMC names reconstructed Carnac Bridge in Mumbai as 'Sindoor' after military operation against terror sites in Pakistan: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2025

The bridge is a critical east-west connector located between Mumbai CSMT and Masjid stations. It links to P D'Mello Road and aims to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in South Mumbai.

Read Also | Mumbai: Man Held in Delhi for Trying to Reactivate Late Baba Siddique’s Mobile Number for Cyber Fraud

The original 150-year-old structure was declared unsafe by Central Railway and was dismantled in August 2022. The newly constructed bridge spans a total length of 328 metres, including a 70-metre stretch within Railway limits, and 230 metres of approach roads on either side. The bridge features two steel girders each measuring 70 metres in length 26.5 metres in width and 10.8 metres in height. Each girder weighs 550 metric tonnes and is mounted on reinforced concrete piers.

According to the reports, the bridge has passed all load tests and has received structural stability and safety clearance along with a No Objection Certificate from Central Railway.

The bridge is expected to ease congestion at key intersections such as Walchand Hirachand Marg and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road. It will also improve traffic flow across major routes including Yusuf Meherally Road Mohammad Ali Road and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road.

(With inputs from PTI)