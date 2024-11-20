Mumbai Records Lowest Voter Turnout at 27.73% Till 1 PM in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024; Check Which District Leads

Maharashtra experienced a low voter turnout of 32.18 percent during its single-phase assembly elections, while the second phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand saw a turnout of 47.92 percent, as reported by the Election Commission of India (ECI). In Maharashtra, the naxal-affected Gadchiroli district achieved the highest voter engagement at 50.89 percent, whereas Mumbai city had the lowest turnout at 27.73 percent by 1 pm.

According to ECI data, voter turnout figures for various districts in Maharashtra revealed: Mumbai Suburban at 30.43 percent; Nagpur at 31.65 percent; Thane at 28.35 percent; Aurangabad at 33.89 percent; Pune at 29.03 percent; Nashik at 32.30 percent; Satara at 34.78 percent; Kolhapur at 38.56 percent; Dhule at 34.05 percent; Palghar at 33.40 percent; Ratnagiri at 38.52 percent; Nanded at 28.15 percent, and Latur at 33.27 percent.

Additional turnouts in Maharashtra included: Sindhudurg at 38.34 percent, Wardha at 34.55 percent, Osmanabad at 31.75 percent, Washim at 29.31 percent, Yavatmal at 34.10 percent, Solapur at 29.44 percent, Sangli at 33.50 percent, Ahmednagar at 32.90 percent, Akola at 29.87 percent, Amravati at 31.32 percent, Beed at 32.58 percent, Bhandara at 35.06 percent, Buldhana at 32.91 percent, Chandrapur at 35.54 percent, Gondiya at 40.46 percent, Hingoli at 35.97 percent, Jalgaon at 27.88 percent, Jalna at 36.42 percent, Nandurbar at 37.40 percent, Parbhani at 33.12 percent, and Raigad at 34.84 percent.

In Jharkhand's second phase of assembly elections, the overall voter turnout was 31.37 percent by 1 pm, with Pakur district reporting the highest turnout at 53.83 percent and Bokaro the lowest at 42.52 percent. The ECI provided turnout details for several districts in Jharkhand: Deoghar recorded 49.83 percent, Dhanbad 43.16 percent, Dumka 50.28 percent, Giridih 48.01 percent, Hazaribagh 48.62 percent, Jamtara 52.21 percent, Ramgarh 51.26 percent, Ranchi 52.10 percent, and Sahebganj 47.51 percent.

Also Read: Bitcoin Row: ‘Will Fight BJP’s Allegations Legally’, Says Nana Patole

Meanwhile the By-elections are also being held in various regions, with Kedarnath in Uttarakhand registering a turnout of 34.40 percent, while Palakkad in Kerala reported a turnout of 40.16 percent by 1 pm. In Punjab, thebye-election turnouts as of 1 pm varied: Gidderbaha at 50.09 percent, Dera Baba Nanak at 40.40 percent, Barnala at 28.10 percent, and Chabbewal at 27.95 percent. For Uttar Pradesh by-polls, the turnouts were recorded as follows: Meerapur at 36.77 percent, Majhwan at 31.68 percent, Khair at 28.80 percent, Phulpur at 26.67 percent, Kundarki at 41.01 percent, Karhal at 32.29 percent, Katehari at 36.54 percent, Ghaziabad at 20.92 percent, and Sishmau at 28.50 percent.

Voting commenced at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase elections covering 288 seats in Maharashtra and the second phase of Jharkhand's Assembly elections, which involved the remaining 38 seats. The results for all the seats in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and the by-poll areas will be announced on November 23.