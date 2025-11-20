Mumbai: Religious Conversion at Andheri Railway Station? Know Truth Behind Viral Video

A video of an old man and a teenage girl said to be from Andheri Railway Station is making rounds on social media sites, including on Instagram, where a post claimed that a man was attempting a religious conversion of a girl sitting on the bench of a platform in public view.

The viral clip shows a man standing in front of a seated girl, who has her hand folded and her eyes closed, while the old man is seen raising his one hand over her and reciting what he said as 'prayers'. A commuter who recorded the whole incident on his mobile camera confronted the old man.

The commuter questions the old man that what he is doing in a public place. In a video, the man who has half-face paralysis responds softly that they are reciting prayers. The girl got shocked by the intervention and was confused by the reaction of the commuter. Further in the video, the commuter can be heard accusing the old man of engaging in religious conversion at a public place.

During the argument, the man stated that he is a Hindu and not doing any wrong. However, the commuter argued with him to not to do such things in public view and at the railway stations. The commuter also warned the old man would report to the police if found again doing similar activities.

However, after the video went viral, which also sparked debate online, the police investigated. After the investigation, it was found that the real background of the entire case and it has been clarified that the claims made in the video are completely false.

Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) said that both individuals (the old man and the teenage girl) were traced and questioned within a few hours after the video went viral. According to the statement by them, they the girl nor the elderly man has any connection to religious conversion or any other religion, suspecting Christianity.

The investigation revealed that both are Jain Hindus and are known to each other. The police told ABP Live that the old man in the video was teaching the girl Japanese meditation techniques. As per the old man's statement, it was not a religious ritual or prayer and had nothing to do with religious conversion.

The girl told the police that the video was being misinterpreted and circulated, which is defaming her. She has also filed a formal complaint with the Andheri GRP, demanding strict action against those who shot the video and spread false information.