Mumbai Rental Market Soars: 200,000 Properties Leased in First Half of 2024 Amid 5-9% Price Hike
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 27, 2024 12:32 PM2024-07-27T12:32:52+5:302024-07-27T12:33:54+5:30
In Mumbai, the real estate market has experienced a surge in both home purchases and rentals over the past year and a half. In the first half of this year alone, 200,000 properties were rented out. Concurrently, rental prices have risen by 5 to 9 percent compared to the same period last year.
In the first half of this year, 190,000 properties were leased in Mumbai, a 13 percent increase from the 163,000 properties rented out during the same period last year. The majority of these rentals are concentrated in the western suburbs of Mumbai.
Currently, extensive redevelopment of old buildings is taking place between Bandra and Malad in Mumbai's western suburbs. During this period, residents often rent houses within the same premises, leading to a significant increase in rental properties in these areas.
Rent Overview in Mumbai
- 2 BHK Houses: Average rent ranges from Rs 35,000 to Rs 65,000.
- 1 BHK Houses: Rental rates range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000.
- Highest Rates: Central and South Mumbai.
- Western Suburbs: Notable increase in rental rates over the past year.
Reasons for Rising Rent
- Redevelopment Surge: A significant number of rentals are in Mumbai's western suburbs, where extensive redevelopment is underway from Bandra to Kandivali.
- High Demand: Residents are renting in their own localities as alternatives during redevelopment, leading to increased demand and relatively low supply, which drives up rental rates.
People's Preference for BHK
- Post-COVID Shift: A survey reveals a growing preference for 2BHK rentals post-pandemic, as more people experienced working from home and realized the need for additional space.
- Room Requirement: Many people found that a separate room is essential while working from home, contributing to the higher demand for 2BHK houses. This trend is especially pronounced among younger renters.
- Career Mobility: Young professionals often prefer renting over buying due to career opportunities in different cities or countries, making renting a more flexible option.