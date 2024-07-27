Mumbai Rental Market Soars: 200,000 Properties Leased in First Half of 2024 Amid 5-9% Price Hike

In Mumbai, the real estate market has experienced a surge in both home purchases and rentals over the past year and a half. In the first half of this year alone, 200,000 properties were rented out. Concurrently, rental prices have risen by 5 to 9 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the first half of this year, 190,000 properties were leased in Mumbai, a 13 percent increase from the 163,000 properties rented out during the same period last year. The majority of these rentals are concentrated in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

Currently, extensive redevelopment of old buildings is taking place between Bandra and Malad in Mumbai's western suburbs. During this period, residents often rent houses within the same premises, leading to a significant increase in rental properties in these areas.

Rent Overview in Mumbai

2 BHK Houses: Average rent ranges from Rs 35,000 to Rs 65,000.

1 BHK Houses: Rental rates range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000.

Highest Rates: Central and South Mumbai.

Western Suburbs: Notable increase in rental rates over the past year.

Reasons for Rising Rent

Redevelopment Surge: A significant number of rentals are in Mumbai's western suburbs, where extensive redevelopment is underway from Bandra to Kandivali.

High Demand: Residents are renting in their own localities as alternatives during redevelopment, leading to increased demand and relatively low supply, which drives up rental rates.

People's Preference for BHK