Mumbai Reports 41 Deaths Due to Monsoon Illnesses; First Zika Case Detected

The incidence of monsoon diseases is rising daily. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Health Department reports 41 deaths attributed to these diseases over the past nine months. Additionally, a 63-year-old woman with Zika has been admitted to a private hospital, where her condition is stable and asymptomatic.

In this period, the highest number of deaths was from leptospirosis (18), followed by dengue (12). Five patients died from both malaria and swine flu, and one succumbed to hepatitis. Irregular rainfall has facilitated mosquito breeding, prompting the municipality to urge residents to maintain cleanliness and prevent water accumulation. Zika, spread by the daytime-biting Aedes mosquito, typically causes mild symptoms, such as fever, rash, eye irritation, and headache, with extremely low mortality rates. The Municipal Corporation reassures citizens that there is no reason to panic.

Epidemic Diseases and Patients (Number of patients in September):

1) Malaria- 1,261

2) Dengue- 1,456

3) Chikungunya- 156

4) Lepto- 75

5) Gastro- 466

6) Hepatitis (A,E) - 129

7) Swine flu- 62

8) Zika- 1