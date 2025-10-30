Mumbai Resident’s 20-Minute Passport Renewal at Lower Parel PSK Amazes Internet

Renewing a passport is often viewed as a lengthy and exhausting process, but for one Mumbai resident, it turned out to be surprisingly fast and effortless. Sagar Awatade recently shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), where he described how smoothly his renewal process went at the Passport Seva Kendra in Lower Parel. According to his post, Awatade had a Tatkal appointment scheduled for 9:15 am, with a reporting time of 9 am. To his astonishment, he was done by 9:20 am. “At the passport office for a renewal appointment slot at 9.15 am with a 9 am reporting time! Reported at 9 and left passport seva kendra at 9.20 am, this feels like I’m in heaven!” his post read.

At passport office for renewal appointment slot at 9.15am with 9 reporting time!

Reported at 9 and left passport seva kendra at 9.20am, this feels like I’m in the heaven! — Sagar Awatade (@SagarAwatade) October 29, 2025

For most Indians, renewing a passport involves long queues, multiple counters, and hours of paperwork, making Awatade’s 20-minute experience seem almost unbelievable. He expressed pleasant surprise at the efficiency of the Passport Seva Kendra in Lower Parel, noting that he expected to spend half a day but completed the process in minutes instead. The post, shared on October 29, 2025, quickly went viral and received widespread attention online.

The post sparked cheerful reactions from X users, many of whom praised the improvement in government services. One user commented, “They improved a service not only in India but abroad as well. Very smooth and fully digital.” Another user added, “Went to Aadhar center yesterday for Daughter’s first Aadhar enrolment, simply walked in without appointment and left the center in exactly 8 minutes. I felt heaven too.” A third user reminisced, “I remember before 2014 went to Lower Parel and had to be there for 4 hours.” Another comment read, “One of the best transformations.”