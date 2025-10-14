Mumbai Residents Can Now Register Documents at Any Stamp Office

Mumbaikars can now register documents at any stamp office in Mumbai, as the state government has abolished the condition of regional limitations. Maharashtra Revenue Minister and BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the decision, calling it an important step towards simplifying the registration process.

Residents, business owners and companies in Mumbai and its suburbs can now register documents at any of the six stamp offices across the city, irrespective of their location. Previously, registrations had to be done only at the stamp office corresponding to one’s residential or business area.

Important Decision by the Revenue Department for Mumbaikars



• Document registration can now be done at any stamp office in Mumbai.

• The jurisdictional restriction has been removed.



Now, citizens can complete the registration process for property deeds, rent agreements, inheritance rights, and other important documents at any of the six offices in Borivali, Kurla, Andheri, Mumbai City and the Collector of Stamps (Enforcement One and Two) at the Principal Stamp Office near the Old Custom House.

In another significant move, Minister Bawankule announced that land surveys will now be completed within 30 days of receiving applications. The government will allow private, licensed land surveyors to operate in the state.

“These surveys will be verified by CT Survey Officers and Deputy SLRs. This is a historic decision that will ensure faster, more accurate land surveys based on technical qualifications,” said Bawankule. Previously, land surveys took 90 to 160 days to complete. With this reform, the process will now be finished in just 30 days, benefiting over 3.5 crore people across Maharashtra.