Mumbai: Retired IIT-Bombay Professor Duped of ₹6 Crore by His Caretaker in Powai

In a shocking case of breach of trust, a retired professor from IIT Bombay’s Electrical Engineering Department has been defrauded of nearly ₹6 crore by a woman who had been working as his caretaker. The accused, identified as Nikita Naik, has been booked by the Powai Police under charges of cheating, theft, and criminal breach of trust.

The victim, an 82-year-old resident of Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, retired as a professor in 2005. With his wife and son living in Pune and his daughter residing elsewhere in Powai, the professor had been living alone for the past 16 years. He owns four flats in the area, one of which he lives in, while the remaining three are rented out. He also maintains five bank accounts, including one with a locker where he stored important documents and valuables.

The professor had reportedly met Nikita during his regular visits to a nearby park for yoga. Over time, the acquaintance turned into trust, and she began working for him as a caretaker. She managed all his daily needs — from paying society maintenance bills and bringing medicines to handling household chores. Eventually, due to age-related fatigue and deteriorating eyesight, he became heavily dependent on her.

To facilitate his financial needs, the professor entrusted Nikita with his debit and credit cards along with his passbook. Over time, she began withdrawing money on his behalf and even got him to sign blank cheques. Using these cheques, she transferred large sums to her own bank account. According to the police, she siphoned off approximately ₹1.35 crore over the past three years.

In February 2025, when his vision deteriorated significantly, Nikita allegedly shifted him to an old-age home named Town Ville Care in Vikhroli. Later, in April, she took advantage of his condition to get legal documents signed, which included gift deeds for three of his flats worth ₹4.89 crore. She also allegedly took possession of gold jewellery with embedded diamonds, PAN card, Aadhaar card, original property papers, share certificates, and other crucial documents from his bank locker.

The fraud came to light when the professor’s son, who was in Pune, recently learned of his father’s stay at the old-age home. Concerned, he visited Mumbai in May and spoke to his father in detail. During this discussion, he discovered the extent of the betrayal and began investigating Nikita’s actions.

Based on his findings, the son approached Powai Police, leading to an FIR against Nikita Naik. She has been detained for questioning, and police officials have indicated that her formal arrest is imminent as investigations progress.

The case highlights the vulnerability of elderly individuals living alone and underscores the need for stronger safeguards in domestic caregiving arrangements.