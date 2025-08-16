Mumbai: Rickshaw Driver Attacked With Cutter in Powai Over Fare Dispute

Mumbai: A feud erupted between Rickshaw drivers over the fare in IT Oram Park area of Powai. The verbal argument escalated into physical assault, when one driver attacked other with a sharp cutter. Injured rickshaw driver has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Tripathi. Following the incident Tripathi had filed a non-cognizable case against accused Yuvraj with the police.

This attack took place on August 13 Wednesday in IIT premises. Tripathi alleges that local rickshaw drivers Yuvraj Hotgikai (32) and Ankush Jadhav (35) repeatedly harass other drivers, argue over fare and create chaos under the influence of alcohol. While Tripathi was taking a fare in Powai, Yuvraj prevented him from taking the fare because he was not a local, and also threatened and abused him. Due to this, Tripathi had filed a non-cognizable case against Yuvraj with the police.

Later in the evening, while he was having tea in the IIT premises, Yuvraj and Ankush suddenly attacked him. After an argument, Yuvraj took out a cutter and stabbed Tripathi on the hand. After receiving treatment at Mahatma Phule Hospital in Vikhroli, he filed a complaint with the Powai police. The police registered a case against Yuvraj and Ankush.

Similar incident took place in Mumbai were an unidentified person hurled acid on a 40-year-old rickshaw driver in Mumbai's Bandra area late Sunday night, leaving him seriously injured. The attack took place while the victim was walking along the road with his brother. The Bandra Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused.