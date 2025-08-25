Mumbai Accident: 4-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Tempo in Narayan Nagar, Driver Arrested

Mumbai: In an tragic road accident 4 year-old girl died after speeding tempo hit her, while she was playing outside her house. This accident took place on Saturday, 23rd August 2025 in Narayan Nagar near Saki Naka. According the information deceased identified as Noor Fatima, was playing outside her house, when speeding tempo came and hit her and left her injured.

Following the accident Fatima's mother with the help of locals admitted Noor in hospital but unfortunately she scummed to injuries. Ghatkopar police have arrested the tempo driver in this case.

In separate road accident which took place in Thane's Panchpakhadi area where a 55-year-old auto rickshaw driver sustained injuries after being struck by a trailer. Accident took place on Friday August 22 2025 morning when a trailer heading towards Mulund Check Naka from Nitin Company was involved in a collision.

Also Read: Mumbai Accident: Mother and Son Killed After Being Run Over by BEST Bus in Wadala

As per Officials from information Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the trailer collided with an auto rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, leaving the driver trapped inside the vehicle for an half hour. Passerby found the driver trapped in the rickshaw and immediately alerted local police. After rescue, injured man identified as Sahebrao Yadav, was immediately taken to the civil hospital for treatment.