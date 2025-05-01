Mumbai Road Accident: 58-Year-Old Security Guard Crushed to Death by Truck on Western Express Highway

On his way to work, a 58-year-old security guard was crushed to death on Goregaon East's Western Express Highway on April 30, according to the police. The dead was identified by the police as Ashok Dange, a resident of Subhadra Niwas in Mumbai's Meghwadi neighbourhood of Jogeshwari East. He was riding his motorbike to Malad for work when a dumper truck struck his bike, sending him down and eventually crushing him beneath the back wheels of the vehicle. According to police sources of mid day, Dange worked as a night security guard for a company in Jogeshwari East and ran a small business during the day.

Frequently, he would buy items at a shopping centre and take them home. He left home on Wednesday at 11:30 AM, and at around 1:30 PM, the police called his 21-year-old son, Siddhesh, to let him know about the accident and that his father had been sent to Jogeshwari Trauma Care Centre. Siddhesh and other relatives hurried to the hospital, where Dange was pronounced dead before being admitted.

“The dumper struck his motorbike, leading him to fall onto the road and be run over, according to the findings of an initial investigation,” an official said.

"Aarey Police filed a formal complaint under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after Siddhesh's complaint," the officer stated. The driver of the dumper truck was identified as Sheshrao Chauhan, a Naigaon resident, 29. Aarey Police Station Senior Inspector Ravindra Patil said that police have issued a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS against the driver.