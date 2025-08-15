Mumbai Road Accident: 60-Year-Old Woman Dead After Being Run Over by Mercedes In Bandra

A tragic accident in Bandra West on Wednesday morning claimed the life of 60-year-old Kasturba Chavan. Residing near Carter Road, Chavan was a regular visitor to a tea stall near Chimbai Beat Chowki. On the day of the incident, she was drinking tea when driver Jeeva Munecha, 41, accidentally ran her over with a Mercedes. Munecha, who had moments earlier purchased his own tea, reportedly failed to notice Chavan sitting in front of the car. Police said the vehicle’s height obstructed his view, leading to the fatal oversight.

Driver Considered Victim Like a Mother

Investigations revealed that the car was owned by businessman Upendra Singh, while Munecha, a resident of Khar Danda, was employed to drive it. Known for his daily tea and occasional vada pav purchases for Chavan, Munecha shared a warm rapport with her. On that morning, unaware she was directly in front of the car, he drove forward, striking her. Both Munecha and a local rushed Chavan to Bhabha Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts confirmed the accident was unintentional. Bandra police booked Munecha for dangerous driving and causing death by negligence.

Two Die in Separate Bandra Hit-and-Run Cases

In a separate incident on Wednesday afternoon, Abdul Qureshi, 58, a mutton shop owner, was killed in a hit-and-run near the MMRDA junction in Bandra East. Riding his motorcycle towards Bandra railway bridge between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm, Qureshi was struck from behind by an unidentified vehicle, which fled the scene. Police arrived shortly after and transported him to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead. Another fatal case occurred a day earlier when labourer Neelkanth Chavan, 41, was hit while crossing the Western Express Highway near the Teachers’ Colony bus stop.