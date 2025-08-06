Mumbai Road Accident: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies on the Spot After Being Hit by Truck in Dharavi; Driver Arrested

A speeding Eicher truck hit an 8-year-old boy in Dharavi on August 5. The police arrested the truck driver for rash driving. The road accident happened around 1 pm. The deceased boy is identified as Viraj Nitesh Kedia. Police said that the truck (MH 48 DC 2160) left from Sion Hospital and was heading towards Kumbharwada Junction on August 5. The speeding truck struck the boy in the Dharavi area. The Shahunagar Police immediately reached the spot and made sure that the injured child was taken to Sion Hospital for the medical treatment he required after being severely injured in the accident. Unfortunately, the doctors declared him brought dead when they reached the hospital.

Police arrested the truck driver and filed a case against him under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act. The police are investigating this case, and action will be taken accordingly against the culprit. In the Dharavi region, many accidents are reported due to speeding vehicles colliding with other vehicles or people on the road. Locals have expressed concerns about the increase in the number of accidents. They are appealing to the authorities to implement stricter traffic rules to prevent more such accidents in the future.