Mumbai Road Accident: Delivery Boy Mowed Down by Woman in Khar; Arrested

A Honda Jazz car, moving at high speed, collided with a delivery boy's scooter in Khar, resulting in the rider's death. The Khar police have arrested the accused woman.

According to information received from the police, Veerendra Singh (27) was delivering Idli Dough from Andheri to Khar on Sunday. Around noon, when Veerendra reached the 17th junction, opposite Nilam Foodland, a Honda Jazz car speeding came and hit the scooter, severely injuring Veerendra.

Police officers stated that Veerendra was taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead. Khar police have arrested the accused, Pramila Kamlesh Khubchandani (45), from the scene of the incident. Pramila Kamlesh Khubchandani resides on Nargis Dutt Road in Khar.

Based on a complaint by the deceased Veerendra's brother, Satendra Singh, the police have registered an FIR against Pramila under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC. Pramila has been granted bail in this case.