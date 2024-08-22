Mumbai Road Accident: High-Speed Car Crash in Vikhroli Kills Two Young Men

A major accident occurred in the Vikhroli area of Mumbai. Two people tragically died after a car collided with a tree on the Eastern Express Highway. Both victims were inside the car. The deceased have been identified as Siddharth Dhage (23) and Rohit Nikam (29), both residents of Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli East.



A police officer stated that the individuals driving the Chevrolet were coming from Mulund, but the reason for their visit is still under investigation. Blood samples from both have been collected, and it will only be determined whether they had consumed alcohol before the accident once the report is available.

According to a police officer, the incident happened at around 12:00 AM on Thursday. It is reported that the deceased, Siddharth Dhage, was driving the car at high speed and recklessly, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

After the speeding car hit the tree, it overturned, resulting in severe injuries to the driver, Siddharth Dhage, and his friend Rohit Nikam, who was seated next to him. They were immediately taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

According to the police officer, the information about the accident was provided by passersby who alerted the police. The police quickly reached the scene and, with the help of the public, transported the two victims to the hospital. The car was completely wrecked in the accident. The police have registered a case and further investigation is ongoing. The bodies will be handed over to the families after the post-mortem.

The car involved in the accident belonged to the deceased Rohit Nikam, who owned a salon that he had rented out. Siddharth Dhage was a student.

Road accidents in Mumbai continue to occur frequently. Recently, on August 13, an SUV ran over two people sleeping on Versova Beach. In that incident, a rickshaw driver died, while his companion was injured. The police had arrested two people in connection with the case.

On July 7, a boy named Mihir Shah, driving a BMW at high speed under the influence of alcohol, hit an Activa scooter near Atria Mall in Worli, resulting in the death of a woman named Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband Pradeep. In this case, the police arrested Mihir Shah, his father Rajesh Shah, and their driver Rajarshi Bidawat. Rajesh Shah had been an official of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).