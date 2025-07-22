Mumbai Road Accident: One Killed, Another Injured After Bike Collides With Car on Sion Flyover

A resident of Kurla was killed on July 20 after the bike he was driving collided with a car, which was allegedly driving on the wrong side of Sion flyover. The deceased is identified as Suhel Shakil Ansari. The car was driven by a 75-year-old elderly man. The senior citizen was served a notice by the police and was allowed to leave the spot. The police officials said that the incident happened around 10:45 am on July 20. Suhel, along with his friend Abu Faizan Ehsaanhul Haq Ansari, was on his way back home from Marine Drive when the car collided with their bike. Abu was driving the bike, reported Hindustan Times.

The police officials further added, “When they reached the Sion flyover, their motorcycle collided with a car being driven on the wrong side of the road. The flyover doesn’t have a divider, and the car suddenly came into their lane and hit them,” reported Hindustan Times.

In this accident, Suhel sustained severe injuries. He was bleeding from his nose and mouth. He was rushed to the Sion Hospital for treatment by the people present there, but the doctors declared him brought dead. Speaking about Abu’s injuries, the doctors said Abu’s leg was injured.

The police identified the car driver as Chandulal Jain, 75. He is a Byculla resident. He has been charged under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 125(b) (endangering the life or personal safety of others), and 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The officer informed him that he had been served with a notice and was free to leave.