Mumbai Road Accident: Several Injured After Tempo Hits Car on Eastern Express Highway Near Vikhroli; Traffic Jam Reported

A major accident took place on Eastern Express Highway near Vikhroli in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, May 20, leading to traffic jams on both sides of the road. According to the information, a tempo slammed into a car, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles. The injured people were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment, and their conditions were said to be stable.

The incident occurred at around 6.40 am on the southbound road near the Narayan Bodhe Bridge en route to Thane. Due to the accident, vehicular traffic was halted on Eastern Express Highway for several hours on both lanes during the peak hours, which also frustrated travellers.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Disrupted in Central Line After Bull Hit by Train on Mumbra-Kalwa Route.

As per the FPJ report, a local resident and tempo driver were injure in the accident. Authorities rushed to the spot after receiving the information, local police and rescue team with ambulance also reached the site. Further investigating into the incident in underway.