Mumbai Road Accident: Speeding Tanker Kills Elderly Woman in Andheri; Husband Critically Injured

An elderly woman died in a hit-and-run accident in Andheri, Mumbai, after a speeding tanker hit their scooter. The couple was returning from a temple when the incident occurred. The woman was declared dead at the hospital. MIDC police have filed a case under BNS sections and are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the accused. Meghaben Patel, the deceased, lived with her 62-year-old husband Ramji Patel in Vile Parle. Ramji runs a cosmetics goods store.Around 6.30 am, the couple left home on their scooter for visiting the Tapeshwar temple in Aarey Colony, Goregaon, to perform a pooja. After the pooja, they left Aarey around 11.30 am and were headed back home on the scooter.

After taking the service road near Vijay Nagar flyover, Ramji was riding on the stretch towards the passport office when a tanker hit his scooter from behind. The impact resulted in the couple being thrown off the scooter.The tanker then ran over Meghaben, injuring her grievously. She started to bleed and lost consciousness. The tanker driver fled instead of helping her to a hospital.Ramji took his wife to the Cooper Hospital at Vile Parle for treatment. She succumbed to her injuries around 12.25 pm, police said. This is the second hit-and-run accident reported from Mumbai in a span of two days. A similar tragedy occurred near Kirti College, Veer Savarkar Marg, Dadar on August 1.

A 63-year-old woman was killed and another man injured after a truck rammed into the couple. The incident occurred between 10:40 am and 11:00 AM, and an FIR was registered the same day under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act. Truck driver Ramkumar Yadav (55) detained by Dadar Police. According to police, the deceased, identified as Vanita Vijay Kanekar, and the injured, Ajit Yadav (39), both residents of Bandra (West), were traveling on a scooter (registration number MH08BF2601) from Bandra towards Prabhadevi via Veer Savarkar Marg. Vanita was working as Housemaid in Doctor's Home at Prabhadevi.At Gulmohar Wadi, in front of Kirti College, a truck (registration number MH03DV4925) rammed into their scooter from behind. Police said the truck driver was allegedly driving rashly and negligently. The impact caused severe injuries to Yadav’s right leg, while Vanita Kanekar sustained critical pelvic injuries and died on the spot.Shockingly, the truck driver fled the scene without providing any medical assistance. A case was registered under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 125(a) of BNS and 134(b), 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.