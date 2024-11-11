Mumbai Road Accident: ST Bus Crashes Into Divider In Matunga; No Traffic Disruption or Injuries Reported

In the early hours of Monday, an E-Shivneri bus en route to Pune collided with a divider near the Matunga police station. Visuals circulating online show the bus mounting the divider while descending the Matunga flyover toward the Sion Hospital flyover. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Local police and traffic officials responded swiftly, assisting the bus driver and removing the vehicle shortly afterward, as indicated by Google Maps, which shows no traffic delays in the area.



In Pictures: A ST bus climbed the divider near the Sion Hospital flyover, opposite the Matunga Police Station, this morning. The Dadar-Pune Shivneri bus was involved, but no injuries were reported in the incident pic.twitter.com/x6bBZIRzuw — IANS (@ians_india) November 11, 2024

This incident follows another accident on Saturday involving a private bus from Kolhapur to Mumbai. The bus collided with a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli, Raigad district, around 4 a.m. Eighteen passengers were injured, eight of whom are reported in critical condition. The bus driver reportedly lost control, resulting in the crash.

