Mumbai Road Accident: Two Injured as BMW Collides with Bike in Borivali

A major road accident in Borivali’s LIC Colony area on January 26 left a young man and woman injured after a BMW car collided with their bike. While the man escaped with minor injuries due to his helmet, the woman suffered severe injuries and is currently hospitalized.

According to the MHB police, the incident took place at around 10:30 PM. The driver of the BMW, identified as Mihir Shah, has been charged with negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. Preliminary investigations revealed that Shah lost control of his car, and while attempting to apply brakes, his foot accidentally hit the accelerator, causing the crash.

The speeding car veered into a roadside ditch before colliding with the bike. The impact caused the woman to be thrown several feet from the bike, resulting in serious injuries. The man, identified as Dilip Pardeshi (28), sustained minor injuries due to his helmet and was discharged after treatment. However, the woman, Shruti Doshi (28), remains under treatment at Karuna Hospital.

Police have initiated further investigation into the case and are taking necessary legal action against the driver.