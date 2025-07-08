Mumbai Road Accident: Woman Critically Injured After Speeding Tempo Rams Into Auto-Rickshaw in Mankhurd

A speeding tempo collided with a moving auto-rickshaw on its way in the Mankhurd region of Mumbai on July 7, Monday evening. The accident happened while a woman passenger was travelling in the auto-rickshaw. The accident led to the passenger suffering injuries. The woman is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. The injured passenger, was identified as Vrushali Chalwadi. She is a 30-year-old female resident of Kamothe. She was in Mumbai to meet her mother, who stays in the Trombay area, when the accident happened around 7 pm, as per the Loksatta report.

Vrushali reportedly fell and suffered severe injuries after the tempo collided with the rickshaw. Following their swift response to the event, the Trombay police transported Vrushali to a private hospital in Chembur for medical attention. She is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the private hospital at the moment.

According to reports, the police have filed a case, taken the tempo driver into custody, and are still looking into what caused the collision.

In a separate accident that happened on Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway, a teenager's motorbike collided with an illegally parked vehicle, resulting in one fatality and significant injuries. The accident happened on July 6. The injured passenger, 18-year-old Jay Shankar Jain (Kothari), is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chembur. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Bharat Mangilal Jain (Kothari).

The collision happened close to the Narayan Bodhe Bridge in Vikhroli East at around 12:10 AM, according to the Vikhroli Police. After learning of the accident from the police control room, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Narendra Govind Magar, who was assigned to the Vikhroli Mobile Unit 1 at night, took charge at the scene immediately.

An Ashok Leyland container truck (RJ 40 GA 5978) was found to have been abandoned in a hazardous position on the Narayan Bodhe Bridge's incline without any lights, reflectors, or warning signs to caution approaching vehicles, as per investigations.