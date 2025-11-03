Mumbai Road Accident: Woman Dies After Mixer Truck Hits Two-Wheeler in Malad

A 50-year-old woman lost her life in a tragic road accident in Malad West after a cement mixer truck allegedly rammed into a scooter she was riding pillion on with her husband and nine-year-old daughter. The incident took place near the busy Inorbit Mall junction, a high-traffic stretch in the area on November 1. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Harsha Kothari, a resident of Borivali. She was travelling with her husband, Hiren Kothari (52), and their daughter, Naiti, to Link Road in Malad when the accident occurred around 10:30 am.

As per reports, the family was turning right from the Inorbit Mall signal when the cement mixer truck coming from behind struck their two-wheeler. The strong impact flung all three off the scooter. While Hiren and Naiti managed to escape with minor injuries, Harsha was trapped under the rear wheels of the truck and suffered fatal abdominal injuries. Passersby immediately alerted the police and helped rush her to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her husband and daughter were treated for minor bruises.

The Malad police have arrested the truck driver, identified as Kamlesh Kumar Yadav, for rash and negligent driving. He has been booked under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 125(a) and 125(b) (endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). In a separate incident on Sunday morning, a father-son duo from Pelhar in Vasai lost their lives when a speeding truck collided with their auto-rickshaw near the Pelhar petrol pump. The victims, identified as Shehjad Ghulam Usmani (52) and Atif Shehjad Usmani (22), were travelling to Mumbai for work when the accident occurred.