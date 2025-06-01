Mumbai Road Accident: Women and Delivery Executive Killed in Separate Crashes

Mumbai witnessed two tragic road accidents in recent days, resulting in the deaths of a woman commuter and a delivery executive in separate incidents. On May 30, a woman named Chanda Mane lost her life in a collision with a speeding dumper on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). Just two days earlier, on May 28, a 35-year-old delivery executive, Azeem Zameenul Sheikh, was fatally struck by a BMC garbage truck in Andheri West. Both cases have raised concerns over road safety and reckless driving in the city.

The JVLR incident occurred when Chanda Mane, who was riding her Activa scooter, was hit from behind by a fast-moving dumper truck near Jogeshwari. Severely injured in the impact, she was rushed to a nearby hospital by bystanders. Unfortunately, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Chanda, employed at a company in BKC, was reportedly returning home from work at the time of the accident. The dumper driver fled the scene, prompting MIDC police to register a case and launch an investigation.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas in an effort to trace the vehicle and apprehend the absconding driver. A case has been filed against an unidentified person, and authorities are urging eyewitnesses to come forward with any helpful information. Chanda Mane was commuting across the city on her two-wheeler for work, and her sudden death has left her family in deep shock. Her death highlights the increasing risks faced by two-wheeler riders navigating Mumbai’s busy roads.

In a separate incident on May 28, Azeem Zameenul Sheikh, a delivery executive, lost his life after being hit by a BMC mini-compactor garbage truck near Masjid Al Salam Chowk, close to Walawalkar Garden in Andheri West. The accident took place around 1 AM while Sheikh was riding his scooter. According to eyewitnesses, the truck, driven by 40-year-old Prakash Nanku Yadav, ran over Sheikh, causing a severe head injury. A nearby police patrol responded quickly and took him to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Also Read: Why Is Google Lens Coming to YouTube Shorts and What Can It Do?

The driver, Prakash Yadav, has been identified, and further legal proceedings are underway. Both accidents reflect the dangers posed by heavy vehicles on city roads, especially during off-peak hours when visibility and alertness are often compromised. These tragic incidents have prompted renewed calls for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and better safety measures for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. As investigations continue, the city mourns the loss of two lives, cut short by what appear to be preventable cases of negligence on Mumbai's roads.