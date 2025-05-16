Mumbai Road Accident : Youth Dies After BMW Rams Into Dumper on Atal Setu Bridge

In a tragic incident on Friday early morning, a 28-year-old man lost his life after a BMW car rammed into a dumper on the Atal Setu sea bridge. The accident took place around 2:30 am, approximately eight kilometres from the starting point of the bridge, according to officials from the Sewree Police Station.

As per police sources, the BMW was travelling at high speed from Mumbai towards Panvel when it hit a dumper from behind. The driver of the car, Puneet Singh Majra, a resident of Chembur, died on the spot due to the impact.

The collision was so severe that the dumper overturned and crashed into the side railing of the bridge. The dumper driver also sustained injuries in the accident.

Sewree Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation into the incident.