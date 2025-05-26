Mumbai Road Rage: Biker Stabs Man to Death Over Overtaking in Ghatkopar; Accused Arrested from Shivaji Nagar

In a shocking incident on Sunday afternoon, a man was allegedly stabbed to death by a biker following a heated argument over overtaking on the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar (East). The accused, who had fled the scene after the incident, was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Shivaji Nagar in Govandi and later handed over to Pant Nagar Police for further investigation.

The arrested accused has been identified as Suraj Jaiswal (22), a resident of Hariyali Village in Vikhroli (East). Suraj is involved in the paneer (cottage cheese) business and reportedly kept a paneer-cutting knife in the storage compartment of his two-wheeler for business purposes.

The deceased has been identified as Zeeshan Rafiq Shaikh (34), a resident of Vikhroli and a used car dealer by profession. On Sunday, Zeeshan was travelling in his WagonR car towards CST Road in Kurla via the service road of the Eastern Express Highway. At the same time, Suraj, accompanied by his female friend, was also heading towards Kurla on his motorcycle.

As per the police, Suraj allegedly overtook Zeeshan’s car in a rash manner, which led to Zeeshan confronting him. Suraj stopped his bike, and a verbal altercation broke out between the two. In a fit of rage, Suraj allegedly pulled out the knife from his bike and stabbed Zeeshan before fleeing the scene with his female companion.

Zeeshan succumbed to his injuries, and the Pant Nagar Police registered a case of murder. A manhunt was launched to trace the accused. Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, a team from Crime Branch Unit 7 apprehended Suraj from Shivaji Nagar in Govandi on Monday.

According to police sources, Suraj has a short temper and had reportedly left his home on Sunday after an argument with his family. The altercation with Zeeshan during the ride further escalated into violence, ultimately resulting in the fatal attack.

Pant Nagar Police have taken custody of the accused and are conducting further investigations.