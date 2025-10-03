Mumbai Road Rage: Man Climbs on SUV's Bonnet After Crash at Dahisar Check Naka on Western Express Highway; Video Surfaces

A video of a man dangling on the car's front bonnet has emerged on social media on Friday, sparking concern and raising questions among Mumbaikars in a likely road rage incident. A video shared by a social media handle claimed that the incident took place on the Western Express Highway near Dahisar Check Naka in Mumbai.

The drama unfolded after a Fortuner SUV collided with a car, which led argument between the car and SUV drivers. The argument escalated further, after which the car driver climbed on the bonnet of the Fortuner, creating chaos on the busy highway.

The drama slowed down the morning vehicular traffic on the crucial road connecting North and South Mumbai. The car driver refused to get down from the bonnet and kept recording video from one hand.

A video shared on social media websites, including on Instagram, shows a Toyota Fortuner bearing MH 12 NL 2511 travelling at a slow speed with a man on the bonnet, recording the video with one hand. A video learned to be recorded by another motorist travelling on the same route can be heard saying, "stop the vehicle on the side of the road."

However, both drivers reached the Dahisar police station to file a complaint regarding the incident. Police are investigating the incident and reviewing the viral video footage.