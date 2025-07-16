Mumbai Robbery Case: Two Arrested for Stealing Rs 1.15 Crore Jewellery From Flat in Vile Parle

Two history-sheeters were arrested by Juhu police on Tuesday, July 15, for stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.15 crore from a flat in Mumbai's Vile Parle. The robbery occurred on June 28, when the owner of the house was out of the country.

According to reports, the robbery took place at the house of a businessman who was on a trip to South Africa with his family. A CCTV camera installed in the premises revealed the crime scene and the exact date of the incident. Police reviewed CCTV recordings for 12 days from the time the complainant went abroad until his return and concluded that the crime took place on June 28 between 2 a.m. and 4.30 p.m., as per The Times of India.

One accused, identified as Sunny Pawar (25), had fled with his wife on the day of the crime. Pawar was arrested in Punjab, and he led police to Rahul Mudne, who was in Navi Mumbai.